WOMEN’S POLICY FORUM FEB. 11 AT GROSSMONT COLLEGE TO FEATURE STRONG WOMEN LEADERS

East County News Service
January 31, 2020 (San Diego) – Dr. Helen Horvath (photo, left) is an ardent supporter of equal rights for both men and women. She grew up learning and supporting equal rights for all. As a result of this belief, Dr. Horvath and ILKA Technologies, Inc. have designed a Women’s Public Policy Forum that will occur on February 11, 2020, to coincide with President Lincoln’s birthday. This is an all day community public policy forum designed to train and create legislative solutions for our communities on key family and women’s issues.
Photo, right: Hon. Francine Busby
The event is sponsored by Grossmont College and ILKA Technologies, Inc. and will have key community members from the Kumeyaay Nations, Ms. Francine Busby – as a community member, and retired Marine Command Sergeant Major Mario P. Fields formerly of the Wounded Warrior Battalion – Camp Pendleton as speakers. The event is open to the general community – the goal is to create community discussions and solutions while empowering the community to create change.
For more information – click here. To register please click here.
