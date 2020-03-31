WORKING AT HOME OR OUT OF WORK? YOU MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR LOWER CAR INSURANCE

By Miriam Raftery

March 31, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – If you’re out of work, working from home, not driving to school due to the COVID-19 crisis, or cancelled a driving vacation, you may be eligible to have your vehicle insurance rates reduced. I called our insurer and was able to reduce our annual car insurance costs by around $260.

You can negotiate with your insurance company individually, or compare with multiple carriers.

Carinsurance.com has done comparison shopping in the San Diego area, ranking prices from cheapest to most expensive in three coverage levels.