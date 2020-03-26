WRONG-WAY DRIVER, SUSPECTED OF DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, CAUSES HEAD-ON CRASH ON I-8 IN LA MESA

By: Miriam Raftery By: Miriam Raftery

Photo: Head On Collision - Wikipedia Commons (generic stock photo)

March 26, 2020 (La Mesa) – An SUV traveling the wrong-way on Interstate 8 just east of 70th Street in La Mesa struck a red BMW head-one shortly before midnight last night. Both motorists sustained major life-threatening injuries and were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow, the CHP began getting calls at 11:56 p.m. reporting the SUV traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-8. Two minutes later, witnesses reported a head-on collision.

The crash blocked all lanes of I-8 east and caused major damage to both vehicles. The driver of the Ford Expedition SUV, 28, from San Diego, is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Officer Garrow says.