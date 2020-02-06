WYNONNA AND THE BIG NOISE LIVE AT THE MAGNOLIA FEB. 8

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo source: Magnolia Center

February 6, 2020 (El Cajon)—Wynonna Judd and her band, The Big Noise, will be live in concert at the Magnolia in downtown El Cajon on February 8th.

Judd has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. As half of the mother daughter duo “The Judds”, she was once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline." This iconic performer has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No.1 hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”

Wynonna and her band The Big Noise, led by her husband/drummer/producer, Cactus Moser, released their debut album in 2016 to critical acclaim. Wynonna has described the new sound as “vintage yet modern” and a “return to the well.” It’s a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock.

For the last six years, they’ve toured as Wynonna and The Big Noise/ Their debut album, “Big Sky,” is due to be released February 2020. The group plays their own music inspired by bands like Blind Faith, The Allman Brothers, The Grateful Dead and David Lindley. Music from The Big Noise is a culmination of their musical experiences both individually and collectively.