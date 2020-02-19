YEAR-LONG CLOSURE OF I-8 REST STOP AT BUCKMAN SPRINGS STARTS IN MARCH

Source: Caltrans Source: Caltrans

Photo: cc via Bing

February 19, 2020 (Buckman Springs) -- Crews have begun work on the Interstate 8 (I-8) Buckman Springs Safety Roadside Rest Area (SRRA) Sewer/Water Systems Restoration Project that will require fully closing the rest area for about a year, reported Caltrans officials.

The Buckman Springs SRRA located along I-8 near Pine Valley in eastern San Diego County may be closed as early as March 2 for the duration of the year-long project that will construct a new sewage treatment system. The work is needed to bring the rest area in compliance with state and federal water quality standards.

“Closing the Buckman Springs SRRA will impact 110,000 travelers estimated to use the rest area annually as a safe place to stop and reenergize. Caltrans thanks motorists in advance for their understanding as we undertake these necessary upgrades to bring the facility’s sewage system up to standards and protect local groundwater,” said Caltrans Project Manager Clint Peace.

The sewage from the Buckman Springs restrooms is treated onsite by a wastewater treatment system and the water quality is routinely tested to assure it meets current water quality standards.

A recent review of the analysis determined that the groundwater did not meet these standards even after closing the Recreational Vehicle Sanitation System (dump station) in 2016, and that Caltrans was in violation of the wastewater discharge permit.