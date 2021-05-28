YEE HA! NATIONAL DAY OF THE COWBOY EVENT JUNE 26 IN RAMONA

By Miriam Raftery
 
May 28, 2021 (Ramona) – Kiwanis of Ramona will present the 14th celebration of National Cowboy Day on Saturday, June 26 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at the Ramona Outdoor Center, 421 Aqua Lane in Ramona.  

The event, which has free admission, features live music by Steal Dawn, a children’s fun zone, and a Western Wear costume contest for kids 10 and under at 2 p.m. 

 
In addition to silent auction items and raffle baskets, two lucky winners will win special prizes:  a Cimarron 1851 “Tuco” .45 Colt that is a replica of the gun used in the movie “The Good, The Bad,and the Ugly” as well as an “Action Shooting” gun cart built by Yul Lose. 
 
Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
 
Proceeds benefit Kiwanis’ sponsored charitable projects in Ramona.
 

