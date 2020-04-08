YES, YOU CAN EXERCISE YOUR HORSE DURING STAY-HOME ORDER

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

April 8, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – After a rural resident told us his horse has been stabled since mid-March to prevent violating COVID-19 stay-home orders for non-essential needs, ECM reached out to San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Chairman Steve Vaus. Vaus, a horse owner and also mayor of Poway, provided clarification that horseback riding is legal – provided social distancing is maintained.

“Horseback activity would fall under the agricultural exemption,” Vaus stated, but added that riders should not ride in groups with anyone other than their household members. Don’t congregate before or after rides with friends at parking lots or elsewhere. “Take a ride and go home,” he advised.

Also avoid riding on any trails marked as closed.

Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that outings for exercise, including walking dogs to exercise your pets are allowed under the stay-home order, provided social distancing rules are followed – maintaining six feet from others and not going out in groups.