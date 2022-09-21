Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

September 21, 2022 (San Diego) -- As an authority on public speaking, San Diego author Lisa Kleiman shares thoughtful and thorough advice for any time you might need to speak to a group of people, even at funerals in You Got This: Everything You Need to Master Authentic Public Speaking. The book helps anyone prepare to stand in front of any group and successfully deliver a message with clarity, confidence, and authenticity.

After graduating college, Kleiman was called on to speak often enough that she developed techniques to lower her anxiety while increasing her clarify.Actually, Kleiman did not find speaking before others to be easy when she started. “Sitting in my high school English class at age seventeen, feeling nauseous in anticipation of my turn to stand up in front of the class and give a formal presentation about a famous historical author, I never would have guessed that I’d spend many years of my life helping others improve their public speaking skills, especially in the role of instructor. The idea of speaking in front of an audience as a profession seemed awful. I didn’t understand why people would want to purposely expose themselves to possible ridicule and embarrassment.

Designed to be used as a reference, You Got This is organized by speaking occasion or event. As a result, it is easy to find what you need to know. Having a history of speaking in several settings, I found Kleiman’s advice to be insightful and exhaustive. Even experienced speakers can find invaluable ideas in You Got This.

You Got This prepares for every possibility—from issues like handling broken equipment, how to avoid being tardy for your speech, and to how to react when no one laughs at your jokes. This easy-to-use guide gives guidance for—

• Managing speech anxiety

• Planning, speech writing, and practicing

• Strategies to becoming a better presenter

• Knowing when and how to smoothly adapt your message during your speech

• Effectively planning, managing, and addressing audience questions

• Speaking authentically and using humor effectively

• And more!

Not just for formal speeches, You Got This includes advice for employment presentations, funeral eulogies, and other speeches that most of us encounter at some point in our lives. With these practical and strategic guidelines, you will triumph every time!

Lisa Kleiman is a speaking consultant with a passion for communication. She has facilitated classes, workshops, and seminars across the globe. Holding management and consulting positions she has worked for Fortune 500 companies and taught undergraduate/graduate communication and writing courses at Boise State University. She is an academic scholar with an Education Specialist degree in Adult and Organizational Learning and Leadership, a Master of English concentration in Technical and Professional Communication, and a bachelor of science degree in marketing and management with academic and professional certificates in human resources and records management. She lives in San Diego and is a member of the San Diego Writers and Editor Guild.