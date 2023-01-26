YOUR FABULOUS FIRST BOOK: HOW TO WRITE WITH CLARITY, CONFIDENCE AND CONNECTION

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

January 26, 2023 (San Diego) - Your Fabulous First Book provides support and guidance to the first-time, non-fiction writer. By helping an author overcome writing blocks and other challenges, starting with finding a subject, San Diego author Andrea Susan Glass pulls the writer along until their book is completed and, hopefully, published.

To accompany this book, Glass has also written My Fabulous First Book: A Workbook Companion to Your Fabulous First Book that shows authors how to prepare to write a book as they travel the path to write and publish a quality book. Plus for the eager author with no plan, the workbook offers a structured guide for a smooth writing journey.



Either book is for you if you’re an individual with a great idea for writing a nonfiction book, but don’t know how to get started. It’s also for you if you’re an expert at any skill and want to share your knowledge, yet you’re unsure how to go about writing a book.

Using her own struggles, the author understands how a newbie author feels.

Modeling how to write with clarity, confidence while connecting with her audience, the book does an excellent job of pulling the writer out of ruts, insecurities and self-doubt.

“Let’s compare notes. These are some of my excuses:

…

• No time to write

• Poor habits such as lack of discipline and focus

• Too many challenges, obstacles, and distractions

• Need to work to pay the bills

• Not a recognized authority on the subject

• Lack of confidence in marketing skills

• Fear of rejection—not making sales, getting poorreviews

• Too many books already on the subject.”

She understands how an author can be derailed.

“I was also prompted to write this book because …81% of Americans say they want to write a book, but only 1% actually write one. And I kept hearing from my clients and other aspiring authors that they had the desire to write a book but found that desire alone didn’t get the job done. When I asked what was holding them back, I got answers like:

• I don’t know how to organize my content and what to include.

• I’m not confident in my writing ability.

• I question whether my subject is a good one.

• I get stuck sometimes and don’t know how to find my way out.

• I don’t know if anyone will read my book or how to find readers.

“…in this book I’m planning for us to break through those barriers—together.”

She gives exercises and helpful tips to conquer self-doubt to help a writer realize their dream of becoming a bestselling author.

Glass does an excellent job of modeling how to write with clarity, connection and confidence. I recommend this book to anyone who needs encouragement to write a nonfiction book.

For more information, visit the author’s website at https://www.andreasusanglass.com/.