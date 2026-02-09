Youth from San Diego region invited to Black College Expo February 12

East County News Service

February 9, 2026 (San Diego) - More than 2,500 students are expected to attend the 9th annual Black College Expo on February 12. The expo is organized by the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) and National College Resources Foundation (NCRF).

The Black College Expo is a free opportunity for local high school juniors and seniors to meet with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), earn scholarships, and potentially be accepted on the spot. Representatives from local and state universities, the military, workforce training programs, and community organizations will also be in attendance to speak with students.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: MLK Center at Bayview Baptist Church, 6134 Pastor Timothy J Winter St., San Diego, CA 92114

VISUALS: Hundreds of students interacting with HBCU and other college representatives

Interview Opportunities

Dr. Theresa Price, founder, National College Resources Foundation

Students and parents/guardians

HBCU and other college representatives

More Information

