“DAMAGING” WINDS FORECAST FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY, ALONG WITH SNOW AND FOG IN MOUNTAINS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Miriam Raftery: storm clouds over Spring Valley

March 14, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Very strong, “damaging” winds are forecast for Monday and Tuesday in San Diego’s mountain and desert regions. West winds with gusts of up to 70 miles per hour will create dangerous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles due to strong winds particularly on I-8 near Jacumba Hot Springs, as well as reduced visibility due to blowing dust in desert areas.

Damage is possible to outdoor objects, trees, powerlines and temporary structures such as tents and canopies.

The National Weather Service also predicts light rains countywide and high seas impacting coastal waters, creating hazardous boating conditions.

The storm is forecast to drop snow levels as low as 2,500 feet by Monday night. If driving in the mountain areas, watch for slick roads due to rain and snow, as well as dense mountain fog.