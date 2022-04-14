“FREEDOM FOR UKRAINE” RALLY SATURDAY IN SAN DIEGO

Source: House of Ukraine

April 14, 2022 (San Diego) – The House of Ukraine invites the public to join in a “Freedom for Ukraine” rally on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. at 1600 North Harbor Drive in San Diego (corner of W. Ash St. and North Harbor Drive). The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in massive loss of civilians’ life and evidence of war crimes by Russia.

“No one can close their eyes and ignore this massacre. This is our time to raise our voices and tell our personal stories,” a flyer on the rally states.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs, flags, or wear Ukrainian colors of blue and gold. No hate messages or profane language; instead organizers ask that message be “a loud cry for freedom, justice, democracy and value of human life.”

The event organizers are:

House of Ukraine



HumanFirst.Life



Ukrop.US

If you cannot join the rally, you’re encouraged to put the Ukrainian flag on your porch/window to show that you #StandWithUkraine