“Jingles and Jam” with Rebecca Jade and friends Dec. 5 at Sycuan

East County News Service

November 17, 2025 (El Cajon) — ‘Tis the season to enjoy “Jingles and Jam” with Rebecca Jam, who was named Breakout Artist of Year by the Smooth Jazz Network and “Debut Artist of the Year” by JazzTrax, both in 2022. She earned a San Diego Music Award in 2023 “Best R&B/Funk/Soul Album” for her debut solo album, A Shade of Jade.

The singer/songwriter and friends will perform at Sycuan Casino Resort’s Live and Up Close Theatre on December 5 at 8 p.m.

This event is for ages 21 and up.

For tickets, visit https://www.sycuan.com/events/live-and-up-close-events/.