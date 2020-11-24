$1,000 REWARD OFFERED IN RAMONA COMMERCIAL BURGLARY CASE

Source: San Diego Sheriff, Ramona substation



Photos: Suspect #1 and Suspect #2



November 24, 2020 (Ramona) -- San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Ramona Sheriff’s substation are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects responsible for a commercial burglary.



On Monday, November 16 at around 10:00 p.m., two unknown suspects forced entry into the Sunbelt Rentals store located at 2055 Main Street in Ramona. The suspects cut a hole in the outer fence of the property and then proceeded to break a window of the business to gain entry inside. The suspects stole several power tools and generators totaling around $15,000.





Suspects’ Description:



Suspect # 1 is described as possibly a White or Hispanic male in his late teens to early twenties with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing light blue/gray jean pants and a white hooded sweatshirt with orange and blue streaks.



Suspect # 2 is described as possibly a White or Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties with a medium build. He was wearing unknown color pants, a hooded sweatshirt and dark shoes. He was also wearing a mask.



The suspects arrived and left in a dark colored SUV type vehicle. View a video of suspect # 1 at https://spaces.hightail.com/space/dmEikWRSNl



Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call Detective Thomas Sutton at (760) 738-2417. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.



Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.