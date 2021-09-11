10TH ANNUAL ALLEY CAT ART WALK IN EL CAJON SEPTEMBER 17

East County News Service

September 11, 2021 (El Cajon) – You could say it’s the cat’s meow. The 10th annual Alley Cat Art Walk will showcase works of local artists on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the “arts alley” between Main Street and Rea Street in downtown El Cajon.

Visitors can enjoy fine art, crafts, art projects, music, refreshments and prizes.

In addition to the arts on special display for this event, guests can also view whimsical cat-themed mural painted on buildings lining the alley.

For more information on this purr-fectly creative event, visit https://downtownelcajon.com/alley-cat-art-walk/?fbclid=IwAR0TLTTXxZoc5f_3cKFgnQ6f97iYIudUTFZx0hWIHrCwi-U_0uwkIC0ok14.