12 INJURED IN PINE VALLEY CRASH AFTER BORDER PATROL PURSUIT

East County News Service

December 9, 2021 (Pine Valley) – A dozen passengers in the back of a pickup truck were ejected and suffered moderate to major injuries on December 7 after a pursuit from Border Patrol agents ended in a crash. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts; only the driver was restrained.

Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol says the driver of the black Chevrolet Silverado pickup failed to stop for Border Patrol’s vehicles and fled at a high rate of speed around 6:12 p.m.

“The driver appears to have attempted to exit at Buckman Springs Road then turned abruptly to the left, back into the main travel lanes,” says Officer Garrow. “The driver lost control of the Chevrolet and the Chevrolet traveled across the main travel lanes of Interstate 8, onto the dirt median where rolled over.”

The injured were transported by ambulance to hospitals and one was transported medical air transport

The driver is currently in custody with the United States Border Patrol. At this time, none the occupant’s names or identities have been determined.

Alcohol and or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision at this time.