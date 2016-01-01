13th annual Ramona Art, Wine & Music Festival set for Nov. 1

East County News Service East County News Service

Oct. 15, 2025 (Ramona) -- The 13th annual Ramona Art, Wine & Music Festival is heading to the Begent Ranch in Ramona on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The popular event, set from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the ranch at 18528 Highland Valley Road, will include wines and craft beverage tastings, all-day live local music, a live auction at 2 p.m. featuring comedian Josh Lawson as auctioneer, and the opportunity to view and buy handcrafted art from local fine artists.

Unique shopping experiences with dozens of vendors and artisans will also be part of the event. There will be a silent auction with more than a dozen hand-curated basket and attendees will also get a so uvenir wine glass, program, Ramona area winery map and complimentary water.

The popular festival nearly always sells out; and organizers recommend purchasing tickets online. Tickets are $70 for a regular general admission ticket or $55 for designated drivers, can be purchased through Oct. 31 and cost $10 more on event day, when they will only be available for purchase on site.

In past years, the festival offered catered small bites. This year, organizers reduced ticket prices with vendors offering food for purchase.

Thanks to a partnership with Ramona Music Alliance founders Jon Hasz and Ashley E. Norton is brining a lineup of live music.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.