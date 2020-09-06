23 MAJOR FIRES BURNING ACROSS CALIFORNIA, INCLUDING NEW WILDFIRE IN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: El Dorado Fire, courtesy of San Bernardino National Forest via Twitter

September 6, 2020 (San Diego) – Major new wildfires ignited yesterday, forcing evacuations in San Diego and neighboring San Bernadino counties as well as Fresno County. even as firefighters continue battling lightning complex fires elsewhere in the state. As of this morning, there are over 14,800 firefighters battling 23 major fires and lightning complexes in California. View map of major wildfires statewide: https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/

The new fires yesterday include the Valley Fire in San Diego County's Japatul, Carveacre and Lawson Valley areas that destroyed 10 homes overnight, as well as the El Dorado Fire east of San Bernadino, which has torched 2,727 acres in the Yucaipa area and is 5% contained. The San Bernardino National Forest feed on Twitter reports 300 foot high flames.

Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, August 15, 2020, there have been nearly 14,000 lightning strikes. During this time-period, there have been more than 900 new wildfires, which have now burned over 1.6 million acres. There have been 8 fatalities and nearly 3,300 structures destroyed.

Cal Fire increased staffing in preparation for critical fire weather in multiple areas of the State, which aided in the initial attack on recent wildfires, with a potential for more wildfires due to critical fire weather conditions.