HOMES LOST OVERNIGHT AS VALLEY FIRE SWELLS TO 4,000 ACRES

August 6, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The #ValleyFire has scorched 4,000 acres, according to Cal Fire’s incident report this morning. Cal Fire San Diego’s Twitter feed reports that 10 structures were destroyed overnight; the blaze is still zero percent contained.

View a map of the fire via NASA satellite imagery.

Road closures: The San Diego County Sheriff advises that the following road closures are in effect:

Japatul Rd. and Carveacre Rd.

Lawson Valley Rd. and Skyline Truck Trail

Japatul Rd. and Sequan Truck Trail

Japatul Rd. and Hidden Glen Rd.

According to the US Forest Service, 335 firefighters are battling the flames on the ground. Structures are being threatened in the Carveacre and Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley, Deer Horn Valley and Sycuan Indian Reservation.

Many have been left without power in the area due to the fire; rolling blackouts are also possible today due to soaring temperatures. Firefighters have been battling the flames in record heat up to 114 degrees in portions of the Valley Fire area, fueled by gusty winds amid a Red Flag warning.

Evacuations and shelters

The communities of Carveacre and Lawson Valley have been under evacuation orders.

Those under evacuation orders can go to Steele Canyon High School at 12440 Campo Road, Spring Valley or Joan MacQueen Middle School at 2001 Tavern Road, Alpine. All shelters are required to have health and safety measures in place due to COVID-19 including masks and social distancing.

The County has opened additional cool zones over the holiday weekend.

Help with large animals

The San Diego Humane Society tweeted that they assisting with animal evacuations. If you need help to evacuate animals contact 619-299-7012 and press 1. When evacuating be sure to bring food and water along with your pets. Details @sdhumane on Twitter or follow #SDHSEmergencyResponseTeam.

On the East County Large Animal Evacuation Assistance Facebook Page, neighbors have been offering space to those seeking shelter for animals and help to evacuate animals. The Children’s Nature Preserve on Japatul Road was reportedly seeking help to evacuate 150 animals ranging from camels to zebras.

The Fire began yesterday on Spirit Trail in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine and is under joint command of Cal Fire and Cleveland National Forest.

Photo, left: Sycuan firefighters

Harrowing conditions

The fire caused harrowing conditions for some backcountry residents left with no power or water amid a wildfire and pandemic.

Linda Ascione Niman, a musician, evacuated with a car full of guitars. She posted on Facebook, “The fire doubled back. Woke us up in the middle of the night. Mandatory evacuation. We had no electricity so no water. Lots of smoke. Just miserable.”

