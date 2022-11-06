THE 39 STEPS LIGHTS UP LAMPLIGHTERS THROUGH NOV. 6

By Kathy Carpenter

October 24, 2022 (La Mesa) - Lamplighters Community Theatre deliver a breath of fresh air as we breeze through October into November in a keystone-cop type comedy presentation of The 39 Steps. This play lightens the mood, when normally at this time of year it's all things dark and spooky. The play is a treat -- light-hearted, delightful and a bit of a spoof on film noir classic Hitchcock.

The plot of the play is a little light. Richard Hannay is sitting in his London flat, bored. He decides to go to a club to watch a show, which always lifts his spirits. At the show an attractive, seductive lady inserts herself into a seat next to him. After the performance, she asks Richard if she can come home with him. Richard readily complies. As soon as they return to the flat, the lady insists she is being followed by spies and convinces Richard, who says she can sleep in his room. She tells him the name of someone she must locate in Scotland and insists he get a map before he sleeps. When he wakes up, the woman has been murdered. Richard spends the rest of the play trying to locate the man in Scotland to find out what the 39 Steps are.

For a light plot to be a great play, you rely on the characters and the acting. This play has only one main character, Richard Hannay. Eric Trigg does a good job portraying Hannay's lackadaisical manner, but director Charles Peters selection of the remaining cast is where the laughs begin. Melanie Williams plays the seductress and three other women, showcasing her talent. However, the magic happens with the other two actors, Christopher Braden and Samantha Hope Goldstein, conquer over thirty characters between them. The duo are simply amazing. Hannay drives the plot and the side characters make the story.

A shout out to Pam Stompoly-Ericson because assembling the costumes, which are important to the different personas, was a major task. Well done.

The 39 Steps is 90 minutes of fun for anyone who needs a laugh.

For those of you starting to plan your holiday season, Lamplighlighters will present a musical version of The Gift of the Magi in late November.

The 39 Steps

October 14 - November 6, 2022

5915 Severin Dr. La Mesa, CA 91942