57TH ANNUAL LAKESIDE RODEO AUGUST 27-29

East County News Service

August 14, 2021 (Lakeside) - Get your bucking broncos ready--the 57th annual Lakeside Rodeo returnss August 27-29 at the Lakeside Rodeo Arena and Facility. The fun gets started on August 27 at 7:30 p.m. and features bull fighting, barrel racing, a rodeo clown and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under and can be purchased at http://www.lakesiderodeo.com.

The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. on August 27 and 28 and at 11:00 a.m. on August 29. For more information, please visit http://www.lakesiderodeo.com or call the Lakeside Rodeo Arena and Facility at (619) 561-4331.