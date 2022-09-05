9/11 MEMORIAL WALK AND HISTORICAL PRESENTATION IN LAKESIDE ON SEPT. 11

East County News Service

September 5, 2022 (Lakeside) – The Lakeside Historical Society and the Maine Avenue Revitalization Association invite the public to a 9-11 Memorial Walk with storyteller Ted Tomaszewicz, who was at his desk on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2001 when the terrorist attacks on New York’s World Trade Center occurred.

“We walk together. We walk to remember. We walk to never forget,” states a flyer for the event. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Mary’s Donuts, 10101 Maine Ave. in Lakeside. The walk begins at 6 p.m., followed by a program at the Lakeside Historical Society at 9906 Maine Ave., Lakeside.