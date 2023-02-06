AIR TURBULENCE AT POWPAC: COPING WITH IN FLIGHT BUMPS

By Kathy Carpenter

February 6, 2023 (Poway) - Does air turbulence scare you? Take a ride with a plane full of awkward characters facing both metaphysical turbulence and unpredictable aircraft motions. PowPac presents “Air Turbulence," a new comedy by local playwright Daniel Watts. Engaging characters tickle your funny bones as you are sucked into the airborne experience in this amusing perspective of a rough flight.

The show is set onboard a Spirit Airline plane cabin in 2015. The plane is headed to Denver from Los Angeles. Jack and Monica are headed to Denver to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Raheem and Erin are the flight attendants, Karen is the feminist, with Jason, a grumpy judgy man beside her. The next row is Gina, an enthused Groundhog Day movie enthusiast and her seatmate is Carl, the guy who always needs to go to the bathroom. In the back of the plane is Oval, the old-timer who wants to chat with everyone.

With this cast, director Dennis Floyd brought out the best in a few actors.To start the show, Cody Dupree brought his flamboyant side out to play as Raheem. Eddy Lukovic played the miserable Jack. Kathryn Schellinger plays his wife Monica. My favorite was Lucinda Moaney as Karen; her timing with her interference was right on. Another actress to watch is Annabelle Quellet as Gina. Even her air turbulence bounces were perfect. William Parker Shore, playing Jason, is always a treat. The show rounds out with Guy Howe, D. Kevin McGuinness, Paul Smith and the lovely Ava Smithehmier learning to make waves. It’s a wonderful team to bring you a couple hours of joy.

The setting is an actual plane interior and with the actors bouncing constantly, the scene is quite realistic. Most of us can identify with being on a plane and the characters surrounding us. Whether we would come out and say what we are thinking is another question. That’s where the laughter comes in: these characters say and do what we probably wouldn’t.

Come fly away for a comedy escape a few feet off the ground.

Air Turbulence

Jan. 27 thru Feb. 19, 2023

Powpac Theatre

www.powpac.org

