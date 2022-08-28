ALLEY CAT ART WALK SET FOR SEPT. 16 IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

August 28, 2022 (El Cajon) – You’re invited to Alley Cat Art Walk, a free evening event Friday, September 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. Eight art galleries, two art studios, a museum, and other local small businesses will participate, encouraging the public to discover the arts in downtown El Cajon while enjoying fine art, art demonstrations, live music, food and beverages.



Named for the colorful alley that connects many of Downtown El Cajon's local galleries (watch for the whimsical cat paintings on buildings), Alley Cat aims to bring the community together to support local artists and businesses.

Skate of mind

This year Sophie's Gallery art students have created a collection of hand-painted and mosaic skateboard decks following the prompt to depict a journey.

Some artists took it literally, painting physical places. Some took a more imaginative approach, painting dreamscapes. Regardless of the depicted image, all artists explored techniques of landscape art including perspective, composition, observation, color mixing, different paint medium tools and devoloping drawing skills.