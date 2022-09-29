ANOTHER ANTIGONE REVIEW - BASED ON SOPHOCLES’ TRAGEDY

By Kathy Carpenter

"Oh, it's hard to give in! But it is worse to risk everything for stubborn pride." --Creon quote from Antigone by Sophocles.

September 29, 2022 (Poway) - PowPac is presenting Another Antigone. A wry, witty, drama written by AR. Gurney, the play portrays the battle of wills between a college professor and his student. The play compares collegiate life to a Greek tragedy. Four tremendous acting jobs, touches of humor, and thought-provoking moments guide us through this look at the repercussions of choice. Does anyone win when pride becomes involved?

Another Antigone was originally produced in March 1987 in San Diego for the Old Globe theatre, known as the birthplace of many great plays. The play went on to open at Playwrights Horizons in New York City in January of 1988. The tale is based on Sophocles' Greek tragedy Antigone, and all who fall prey to unbending hubris and the destruction it causes.

This is the story of a bright Jewish college senior named Judy Miller and her professor, Henry Harper, who is teaching a course on Greek Tragedies. When Judy attempts to turn in her term paper on an anti -uclearversion of Antigone, Harper will not accept her work. He claims the paper is not one of the topics on the list. Judy needs a passing grade to graduate. Judy has already secured a prestigious job in New York City upon graduation. Judy believes in her work and announces she will put on the play on campus. Harper is not encouraging and tells Judy she would do better to select a topic from the list and rewrite her paper.

Unmoved, Judy pursues her vision but also files a grievance against Harper. She loses, but the dean asks if Judy thinks Harper's reluctance might be anti-Semiticbased? The thought has not occurred to Judy, but plants a seed for Judy to bring up later.

Students have been declining in Harper's classes over recent semesters, and with all the trouble brewing, he is asked to take a Sabbatical, after which he fears there will be no returning. He tries to strike a deal with Judy, but she declines. Harper ends up leaving teaching, which he loves. And Judy's life plans are changed, but for better or worse? With pride there are no wins.

Director Steve Murdock is directing his second A.R. Gurney play for PowPac this year. He brings out the best from his actors as these four actors are perfect in their roles. Denis Floyd plays Henry Harper, the professor, who thinks students should follow the curriculum. He serves as sort of a bullying character but not purposely so. Judy Miiller is played by Heather Armstrong, a recent UCSD graduate. I would call Judy a rebel, a spirited student trying to make her way work. Dave, Judy's boyfriend, played by Nicolas Castillo, is the sweetheart of the cast. My favorite. He treats Judy well and grows in the process. Linda Englund plays Diana Eberhart, the dean of the department. Linda is always a delight and so talented.

The show takes place at a small but prestigious Boston College during the mid 80's. For the set they use a wonderful painting of a college white administration building painted on a black backdrop. I loved it.

This is a short play. Why not come back to school for a visit?

