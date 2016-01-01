Apostille pop-up shop returns to San Diego for final 2025 event

East County News Service East County News Service

Oct. 29, 2025 (San Diego County) -- Need international document authentication? Now's your chance.

San Diego County residents needing international document authentication will have an opportunity to have a one-stop-shop for it on Wednesday, Nov. 5, as the California Secretary of State’s Apostille pop-up shop returns for a fifth and final 2025 appearance.

Hosted at the San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s Office inside the County Administration Center, this one-day event brings this vital Sacramento-based service directly to locals.

The envent will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the center at 1600 Pacific Highway, Suite 273, in downtown San Diego.

More than 3,000 residents have already benefited from previous events -- more than any other county in California, Marks said.

From military families to international students, the service has proven indispensable for those navigating global responsibilities.

“We are proud to once again cut red tape and put San Diegans first,” Marks said. “This event saves time, money, and the headache of government bureaucracy. San Diego is an international hub, and we’re making government work for you.”

Free underground parking will be available at the center's Ash Street entrance and there is also metered parking around Waterfront Park near the site.

The line for service will formsat the south entrance of the building, and county leaders warn those coming to plan accordingly

What is Apostille? And why it matters

Apostille services authenticate the signatures of California public officials on documents intended for use outside the United States.

This verification is essential for d ual citizenship applications, s tudying or working abroad, m ilitary deployment overseas, e state planning involving international assets, and c ross-border business with Mexico.

Documents eligible for authentication include birth, marriage, and death certificates; educational transcripts; military records and business documents.

Typically, residents must travel to Sacramento or Los Angeles, or endure a 4- to 6- week mail process, to obtain an apostille. This pop-up event eliminates that burden.

What to bring

To ensure smooth processing, attendees must bring the following:

An original notarized or certified document signed by a California public official (no photocopies);

A completed Apostille Request Cover Sheet

Payment via Visa, Mastercard, check or money order (no cash)

County leaders note that on-site notarial services are not guaranteed. For faster service, documents should be notarized beforehand.

Fees are $20 per document and $6 per verified signature

Jordan Marks, San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk is appealing to interested persons to plan ahead due to high demand, noting that wait times may reach two to three hours.

No appointments are required, but early arrival is strongly recommended.