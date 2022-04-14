Source: City of El Cajon

Photo: cc via Bing

April 14, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon is hosting a FREE April Pools Day event to help kick off May as National Drowning Prevention Month on Friday, April 22, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Fletcher Hills Pool, located at 2345 Center Place in El Cajon.

Drowning is the leading cause of injury death among children between the ages 1 to 4 years and nearly 4,000 Americans drown each year. A study published in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine found statistical evidence that children that participated in swim lessons had an 88% reduced risk of drowning. City of El Cajon Lifeguards and Fire Fighters will lead children and adults in a variety of fun activities that will teach the entire family how to be safer around water.

“Living so close to the beach, we want children to learn to swim and parents to learn how to keep their family safe around water,” said Frank Carson, Director of Parks and Recreation. “The City of El Cajon is proud to offer a full range of aquatic programs to our community.”

Participants can learn about water safety, sun safety tips from the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, or partake in mini CPR lessons. The event will feature free swimming, a free bag filled with activities (one per family), and crafts.