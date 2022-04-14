Source: City of El Cajon
Photo: cc via Bing
April 14, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon is hosting a FREE April Pools Day event to help kick off May as National Drowning Prevention Month on Friday, April 22, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Fletcher Hills Pool, located at 2345 Center Place in El Cajon.
Drowning is the leading cause of injury death among children between the ages 1 to 4 years and nearly 4,000 Americans drown each year. A study published in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine found statistical evidence that children that participated in swim lessons had an 88% reduced risk of drowning. City of El Cajon Lifeguards and Fire Fighters will lead children and adults in a variety of fun activities that will teach the entire family how to be safer around water.
