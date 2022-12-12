ASSEMBLYMEMBER WEBER HOSTS BOOK GIVEAWAY DEC. 19 AT KROC CENTER

December 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber will host her  second annual Winter Literacy and Book Giveaway event (while supplies last) on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 6845 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115.

You’re invited to come receive free books for early learnings through 12th grade students, and to hear an legislative update from 79th Assembly district member Weber. There will  also be  opportunities to take photos with surprise characters from SeaWorld’s Sesame Place.

RSVPs are not required for this event.

 


