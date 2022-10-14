ASSESSOR/RECORDER/COUNTY CLERK RELEASES OWNER ALERT: A FREE REAL ESTATE FRAUD-FIGHTING NOTIFICATION SERVICE

San Diego property owners are encouraged to sign up

Source: Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk of San Diego

October 14, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego County’s Office of the Taxpayer Advocate, led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, is proud to release “OWNER ALERT,” a free real estate fraud notification service.

OWNER ALERT sends subscribers that register with the service an automated e-mail notification anytime a document is recorded with the Recorder’s office that transfers title to the property or records a lien on a registered name.

Chief Deputy Assessor / Taxpayer Advocate Jordan Marks said, “Owner Alert is a free fraud-fighting service from your San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/ County Clerk’s office that notifies San Diego property owners anytime title is transferred on their most precious asset, their home or property.” Marks continued, “Our San Diego County Assessor/ Recorder/ County Clerk’s office has delivered this free and easy service to protect homeowners and put criminals on notice that San Diego property owners will be alerted if they try to commit title theft. A key step forward in discouraging title theft in San Diego County.” Marks concluded, “As Chief Deputy Assessor overseeing Taxpayer Advocacy, my goal is to sign up every San Diego property owner for our free OWNER ALERT real estate fraud notification service today, so we can begin protecting you!”

To enroll in the free fraud notification service go to www.SDARCC.com and look for the check mark with the shield. It free and easy to sign up and takes less than five minutes. To sign up property owners will need:

E-mail address Individual and /or Business names to monitor Property Assessor Parcel Numbers (APN) to monitor.



Property APNs can be found on annual property tax bills (highlighted in yellow) or by using the free APN lookup tool on the website.

If you have questions related to OWNER ALERT, please e-mail owneralert@sdcounty.ca.gov or call (619) 238-8158. For in-person assistance please visit any of our five offices located conveniently throughout San Diego County. Visit www.SDARCC.com for a list of our locations and hours of operation.

Jordan Marks is the Chief Deputy Assessor/ Taxpayer Advocate for the San Diego County Assessor/ Recorder/ County Clerk’s office. Jordan is a Certified Cybersecurity Executive. Since joining the office, Marks has implemented award-winning innovative outreach programs that helped save San Diego taxpayers millions and achieved a 98.6% positive customer service feedback rating.