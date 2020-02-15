AZTEC SOFTBALL EDGES NOTRE DAME 3-2 FOR THURSDAY SPLIT

SDSU's Maggie Balint strikes out 13 over 8 2/3 innings over the two games

February 20, 2020 (Cathedral City, Calif.) - Maggie Balint struck out 13 in 8 2/3 innings, including nine in a 3-2 win over Notre Dame in the nightcap to salvage a split on the first day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Thursday at Big League Dreams Complex.

The Aztecs (10-4) rebounded in the second game against the Fighting Irish (7-3) after falling to Idaho State, 2-1, earlier in the night.

In the nightcap, Balint (3-2) struck out nine batters, including four looking, over seven innings, scattering two runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter.

SDSU capitalized on five errors by Notre Dame, which came into the game with the 27th-most votes in both national polls.

San Diego Stage jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of three Irish errors with the last one resulting in both Kelsey Munoz and Alexa Schultz to score with Sadie Langlet at the plate.

ND responded in the bottom of the first with a leadoff home run by Katie Marino.

Notre Dame tied it in the third when Abby Sweet’s single through the left side scored Brooke Marquez from second in a close play at the plate.

The Aztecs took the lead back in the fourth, loading the bases on a walk and two Irish errors. Adams then hit a chopper to Marquez at shortstop, which allowed Sara Lillie to score from third. ND pitcher Alexis Holloway, however, got out of the bases loaded jam by getting Munoz to strike out swinging.

Balint allowed only three baserunners the rest of the game, securing SDSU’s 10th victory of the season.

Adams singled, walked and was hit by a pitch to lead San Diego State offensively.

In the opener, both teams struggled to get things going offensively against SDSU pitcher Marissa Moreno and Bengal (4-10) pitcher Kelsea Sweeney.

San Diego State finally broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning when Kiera Wright led off with a pinch-hit single and, two outs later, stole second base and moved to third on a throwing error by ISU catcher Morgan Hess. Adams then ripped a double down the left-field line to score Wright for the first run of the game.

Idaho State, however, answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth when Shaelee Perkins scored on a wild pitch and an infield single by Mailee Nemwan plated Isabel Cargill.

The Aztecs looked to tie the game in the sixth when Sara Lillie led off with a pinch-hit single. Lillie, however, would stay at second as Sweeney retired the next three batters she faced to get out of the jam.

Down to its last three outs in the seventh, Sweeney struck out Riley Thies, got Shelby Thompson to line out to first base and Adams to pop out to shortstop to clinch the win for the Bengals.

SDSU outhit Idaho State 7-5, but left seven on base, going 3-for-12 with runners on base and 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Adams and Munoz each had two hits apiece for San Diego State.

In the circle, Moreno allowed one unearned run on three hits and three walks over four innings, while striking out three. Karina Faasisila took the loss after giving up one run on one hit and over 1/3 innings, striking out one. Balint, meanwhile, yielded just one hit in 1 2/3 innings of relief, striking out four.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs improved to 3-1 on the season against teams who made the 2019 NCAA tournament.

STAT OF THE DAY

By holding onto the 3-2 win against Notre Dame, SDSU won its 34th straight game when leading after five innings.

UP NEXT

San Diego State continues its play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with Friday games against No. 5/5 Arizona (10 a.m.) and Wisconsin (8:30 p.m.).

Game 1: Idaho State 2, San Diego State 1

San Diego State 000 010 0 -- 1 7 1

Idaho State (4-10) 000 020 x -- 2 5 2

Moreno, Faasisila (5), Balint (5) and Umi, Langlet (5); Sweeney and Hess

W - Sweeney, 3-5; L - Faasisila, 1-1

Game 2: San Diego State 3, Notre Dame 2

San Diego State (10-4) 200 100 0 -- 3 4 0

Notre Dame (7-3) 101 000 0 -- 2 5 5

Balint and Langlet; Holloway, Tidd (6) and Grimm

W - Balint, 3-2; L - Holloway, 5-1

HR: Notre Dame, Marino (3)

