AZTEC SOFTBALL RALLIES FOR FRIDAY SPLIT IN JACKSONVILLE

February 7, 2020 (Jacksonville) - The San Diego State softball team rallied in both games, but had to settle for a split Friday afternoon at the River City Leadoff Tournament at Debbie & Fred Pruitt Softball Complex. The Aztecs (2-1) defeated Nicholls, 10-6, after falling to Villanova, 5-4, earlier in the day.

In the nightcap, SDSU quickly found itself down, 3-1, after three innings, but outscored the Colonels (0-1), 9-1, the rest of the way in a 10-4 triumph.

The San Diego State offense came to life with 15 hits, led by three-time first-team all-Mountain West selection Shelby Thompson. Thompson was a double short of the cycle in the game, going 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, walk, a career-high five RBIs and two runs.

Kiera Wright also had three hits, two runs and an RBI, while Taylor Adams (2-for-5, RBI, R, SB), Summer Hargett (2-for-4, R) and Jillian Celis (2-for-4, RBI, R) each collected two hits apiece.

Down, 3-1, after three innings, the Aztecs responded with three runs in the top of the fourth. Celis first singled home Sara Lillie with the bases loaded and Jessica Cordola’s ensuing sacrifice fly plated Alexa Schultz. Wright then followed with a single to center field to score Hargett and give SDSU its first lead of the day.

Nicholls tied it in the fifth on the first of two home runs by Kennedy Hebert.

San Diego State broke open the game in the sixth with a three-run homer by Thompson, the first by an Aztec on the season. The Aztecs later executed a double steal with Adams reaching home and putting SDSU on top, 8-4.

Thompson came through again in the seventh with a two-run single, scoring Wright and Celis.

The Colonels made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh when Herbert hit a two-run homer, but Maggie Balint struck out Kelsey Johnson looking with two runners on to seal the win for San Diego State.

Marissa Moreno picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits, while striking out three in two innings of relief. Hannah Johnson started the game and surrendered three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over three innings, while striking out one. Balint gave up two runs on four hits over the final two innings.

In the opener, San Diego State battled late, but was unable to overcome a 5-0 deficit in a 5-4 loss.

The Wildcats (1-0) took the lead in the top of the fifth inning when Chloe Smith led off with a home run.

VU then went to work in the sixth, scoring four runs on three hits, two walks and an Aztec error. An RBI single by Smith accounted for the first run of the inning. Villanova later scored on a throwing error and a two-run double by Caroline Jones.

The Aztecs finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth as Wright walked in an eight-pitch at-bat and scored on a Thompson double and the centerfielder’s bad throw to the plate.

After getting out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the sixth when pitcher Moreno got Smith to line into a double play to first baseman Adams with one out, SDSU scored twice in the bottom half of the inning. Alexa Schultz doubled and later scored on a pinch-hit single by Cordola. Kristen Parker then scored on a passed ball. Following a walk to Celis, Maddi Ayers came through with a pinch-hit single through the right side, but the relay home got Cordola at the plate, keeping the score at 5-3.

After retiring Villanova in order in the top of the seventh, San Diego State mounted one last charge in the bottom of the inning with two outs when a Schultz single through the right side plated Riley Thies. Anissa Amarillas, however, who entered in the seventh, got Hargett to ground out to second base to end the game.

Hargett and Thompson each had two hits, including a double, and a walk for the Aztecs, who outhit the Wildcats 9-6, while Schultz added two hits with a double.

Balint (0-1) took the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and six walks over 4 1/3 innings, while striking out five.

UP NEXT

SDSU wraps its play in the River City Kickoff Tournament with two more games on Saturday beginning with Villanova at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) and Nicholls at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT).

Game 1: Villanova 5, San Diego State 4

Villanova (1-0) 000 140 0 -- 5 6 1

San Diego State 000 012 1 -- 4 9 3

Rauch, Amarillas (7) and Henry, Jones (7); Balint, Moreno (5) and Langlet, Umi (6), Langlet (7)

W - Rauch, 1-0; L - Balint, 0-1; SV - Amarillas, 1

HR: Villanova, Smith (1)

Game 2: San Diego State 10, Nicholls 6

San Diego State (2-1) 001 304 2 -- 10 15 1

Nicholls (0-1) 201 010 6 -- 6 13 2

Johnson, Moreno (4), Balint (6) and Umi; Danehower, Labure (4), Westbrook (7) and Garcia

W - Moreno, 1-0; L - Labure, 0-1

HR: San Diego State, Thompson (1); Nicholls, Garcia (1), Hebert 2 (2)

