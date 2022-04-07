THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE AT THE MAGNOLIA APRIL 25

By Kylie Dees

April 7, 2022 (El Cajon) -- The Bachelor Live is coming to the Magnolia in El Cajon on Monday, April 25th. This event will be an interactive night of laughter, games and fun hosted by Becca Kufrin, who was the winner of the 22nd season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and the lead of the 14th season of “The Bachelorette."

If you’re in the audience, you could be one of the lucky participants chosen to participate in this live on-stage version featuring Andrew Spencer, Connor Brennan, Ivan Hall, James Bosnall, Justin Glaze, Rick Leach or Rodney Mathews–all men from a recent season of “The Bachelorette” who could be your very own on-stage Bachelor.

The Bachelor Live on Stage Official Tour is the beginning of the ultimate Bachelor fan party. The event organizer promises “a wildly flirtatious and interactive evening.”

The organizer mentions that the “audience and on-stage participants will live a feeling like they have just spent the night at the mansion.” The event organizer promises a “night that will be filled with laughter, lively games, and lighthearted connections with a handful of ladies who will be hand-picked from the audience.”

These select few will get to experience first-hand what life at the mansion is really like–from glamorous limo entrances to outrageous group dates along with all the memories that will be gained throughout this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Come dressed-up and bring your friends to cheer you on, as you could be the final rose of the evening.

“The Bachelor Live” will begin promptly at 8 p.m., the doors opening at 7 p.m., at the Magnolia in El Cajon. Tickets can be found and purchased here (tickets). The show is set to run for approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes with one intermission. Here is the link to the Bachelor Live on Stage Website.

Based on the latest local guidelines, attendees are no longer required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test and/or vaccination for entry into this event. However, the California Department of Health strongly recommends that all attendees are fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event.

If you are looking to participate on stage, here are some tips from the organizer of the event:







Arrive early to the show, and plan to come to the lobby and meet our Casting Director.

Come prepared with a less than 30-word description of yourself. What are your hobbies, dreams, what do you do for a living, etc.?

Dress to be stage ready! Pick an outfit of your choice but remember, this will be your first impression.

Think about your limo entrance and what you will say when you meet the bachelor who will guide you through this exciting & interactive evening.

Be prepared to sign a waiver with the casting team; each volunteer is subject to any and all applicable state and local COVID-19 mandates and laws of the corresponding tour stop city. All volunteers will be rapid-tested on site and must have a negative test result to participate in the show.

You must be 21 years or older to be a volunteer on stage.

Expect the unexpected, Be open to having fun and leaving your heart on the stage.

Let the journey to gaining the last rose begin!