BEACHES FROM CORONADO TO BORDER CLOSED DUE TO CONTAMINATION

East County News Service

Photo: CC via Bing

June 11, 2022 (San Diego) – The weather is sweltering. But if you’re headed to the beach, avoid areas from Coronado southward. The County Department of Environmental Health and Quality has extended a water contact closure for the ocean shoreline from Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge through Imperial Beach to now include the Silver Strand state beach and Coronado Shores.

Cross-boundary flows and sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the International border north to the Silver Strand shoreline. Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

For more information on the Tijuana River, please call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600.