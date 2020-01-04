BEST OF EAST COUNTY: TOP FESTIVALS AND EVENTS JAN. 4-FEB. 28

By Miriam Raftery, By Miriam Raftery,

January 4, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- This week’s Destination East County features live music at San Pasqual Winery in La Mesa, a full moon walk in Anza-Borrego, and concerts at the Magnolia in El Cajon.

Plus we’ll have a preview of coming events including the silent movie Passion of Joan of Arc in Borrego, Open Farm Weekend at Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona, trivia nights at Wine Works in La Mesa, tapas and a flamenco show at Spacebar Café in La Mesa, and a Lamplighter’s Theater production of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery play, The Hollow.

THE WAITS AT SAN PASQUAL WINERY TASTING ROOM IN LA MESA

On January 4 at 7 p.m., you can enjoy live music with the Waits at the San Pasqual Winery tasting room in La Mesa’s downtown village. This acoustic guitar and mandolin duo has a unique blend of folk, bluegrass, country, classic rock and more.

Find details at www.SanPasqualWinery.com

FULL MOON WALK JAN. 10 IN ANZA BORREGO

The Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association invites you to come walk by the light of a full mon in South Palm Wash on Friday, January 10th at 6 p.m. Experience the serene beauty of moonlight on canyon walks on this easy mile and a half walk. Meet at the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association office and carpool from there. Bring a flashlight, water, and hiking shoes; high wind or thick cloud cover will cancel this event. To reserve space, call 760-767-3098.

MAGNOLIA CENTER CONCERTS

The Magnolia Center, formerly known as the East County Performing Arts Center, has a variety of shows coming up in the next few weeks.

Upcoming performances include folk art legend Art Garfunkel, Angela Aguilar, the Alan Parsons Project, and country music great Wynonna and the Big Noise.

For tickets and the full lineup, visit www.MagnoliaSanDiego.com or the Magnolia on Facebook.

THE PASSION OF JOAN OF ARC JAN. 15 IN BORREGO SPRINGS

Borrego Performing Arts Center will present The Passion Of Joan of Arc on Wednesday, January 15th from 7 to 9 p.m. The 1928 silent film will be accompanied by a live orchestra and choir performing a haunting new score.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Borrego Springs Film Festival and the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center. Find tickets at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center website ( http://borregosprings-performing.squarespace.com/ .)

OPEN FARM WEEKEND AT THE OASIS CAMEL DAIRY JAN. 18-19

Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona invites you to open farm weekend on January 18 and 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Open Farm event features a live Bird and Animal Show, Camel Encounter with treat feeding and petting, Camel Rides, Mini Sheep Town Petting and a gift shop with camel milk skin care products, camel milk chocolate, camel fiber products and fun items for children.

Find details and directions at https://CamelDairy.com

TRIVIA NIGHTS AT WINE WORKS EACH THURSDAY

Wine Works in La Mesa invites you to test your knowledge, vie for prizes and make new friends at Trivia Nights held each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://LaMesaWineWorks.com

TAPAS AND FLAMENCO THURSDAYS AT SPACEBAR CAFÉ

Spacebar Café in La Mesa is serving up Spanish-style tapas and Sangria for happy hours starting at 6 p.m each Thursday, followed by a Flamenco show with live music from 7 to 9 p.m.

For details and menu options, visit https://atspacebar.com

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S “THE HOLLOW” IN LA MESA FEB. 28-MARCH 29

Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa will present Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, “The Hollow” February 28th through March 29th.

An unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at The Hollow. Dr. Cristow, the Harley Street lothario, is at the center of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his wife, his mistress his former lover, and other guests. As the list of romantic associations grows so does the list of potential suspects when Dr. Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive, but only one of them did the deed.

Find tickets and details at https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com

That’s all for this week! You can find details on all of these events and more in the calendar and events section at our website, www.EastCountyMagazine.org

