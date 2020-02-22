BIG INNINGS DOOM AZTEC SOFTBALL IN 10-4 LOSS TO MISSISSIPPI STATE

SDSU finishes 2-3 at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

February 22, 2020 (Cathedral City, Calif.) - San Diego State was unable to contain rv/No. 24 Mississippi State’s power in a 10-4 loss Saturday night at Big League Dreams Complex. The Aztecs (11-6) finished the competitive Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 2-3 record.

The Bulldogs (12-3) homered three times, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning and five in the fourth. MSU later scored one run in the fifth.

Down, 4-0, SDSU tied it up in the top of the fourth inning, scoring four runs on two hits and three Mississippi State errors. Taylor Adams first scored on an error by second baseman Lindsey Williams, followed by the first of two errors by shortstop Madisyn Kennedy, which allowed Kelsey Munoz to score. Sadie Langlet’s sacrifice fly scored Sara Lillie, before Alexa Schultz reached home on Kennedy’s second error with Kristen Parker at the plate.

The Bulldogs, however, scored five times in the bottom half of the fourth on five hits, including two-run homers by Montana Davidson and Fa Leilua, and an RBI single by Anna Kate Segars.

San Diego State started out the fifth on a good note with consecutive singles by Shelby Thompson and Adams, but Annie Willis retired the next three batters she faced to get out of the inning.

MSU’s Leilua then singled in Candace Denis in the fifth for the final run of the game.

Adams led the Aztec offense, which was outhit, 10-4, with three hits, including a pair of doubles.

Hannah Johnson got the start in the circle for SDSU and gave up four runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings. Maggie Balint (4-3) took the loss after pitching the middle 1 2/3 innings, yielding four runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out four. Marissa Moreno logged the final 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two runs on six hits, striking out two.

THE NOTE

1B Taylor Adams tied a career high with three hits (first this season, ninth overall).

STAT OF THE DAY

The Aztecs allowed a season-high 14 hits.

UP NEXT

SDSU travels to Riverside, Calif., to play Cal Baptist at 5 p.m. Wednesday before co-hosting the San Diego Classic next weekend at SDSU Softball Stadium.

rv/No. 24 Mississippi State 10, San Diego State 4

San Diego State (11-6) 000 400 0 -- 4 5 0

Mississippi State (12-3) 040 510 x -- 10 14 3

Johnson, Balint (2), Moreno (4) and Langlet; Hawk, Willis (4) and Mi. Davidson

W - Willis, 3-1; L - Balint, 4-3

HR: Mississippi State, Spexarth (1), Mo. Davidson (1), Leilua (6)

Box