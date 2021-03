BIRD TALK: AMERICAN COOT

The American Coots are not the most graceful of birds. They are awkward and a bit clumsy at times and need plenty of running room to get airborne. Despite their awkwardness, they are accomplished swimmers and divers. Their feet are not webbed but have broad lobes of skin on their toes that help them in the water when swimming. If you’ve ever visited a lake in San Diego County, then you have surely seen the American Coot. And probably not just one or two, but many, many Coots! I’ve seen as many as 100 to 150 in groups and in small groups of three or four. The records show some groups of Coots in the thousands, but I haven’t seen that large of a flock at any of our lakes.