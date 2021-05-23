BLOOD DRIVE JUNE 5 IN SANTEE

East County News Service

Photo: Commonly Used

May 23, 2021 (Santee) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank on Saturday, June 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11052 N. Magnolia Ave. in Santee, in the parking lot. All donors will receive a San Diego Padres Blood Drive T-shirt. (size subject to availability and while supplies last).

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. We strongly encourage appointments. Photo identification is required. Please call (800) 469-7322 or visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org for more information.