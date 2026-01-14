Body armor coming to El Cajon Police Department’s K9 Titan

East County News Service

Jan. 15, 2026 (El Cajon) -- Titan, the El Cajon Police Department's resident K9, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest through a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Titan’s vest will come within the next 10 weeks and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Milo.”

Since joining the ECPD in July 2025, K9 Titan, now 3, is partnered with Officer Malak Tilko.

Police K9s are uniquely trained to support officers in a wide range of duties, from building searches and suspect tracking to narcotics detection and community engagement. Their presence enhances officer safety, increases operational effectiveness, and strengthens public trust.

Providing protective equipment to K9s like Titan ensures these highly trained partners are afforded the same level of protection as the officers they serve alongside.

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., has a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers like Titan is made in the United States, custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 6,300 vests (valued at $6.9 million) to K9s in all 50 states. The donations have made possible through private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty.