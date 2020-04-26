BODY FOUND IN OTAY MOUNTAINS WHERE DIRT BIKER WENT MISSING

Photo: Roberto Jose Manual Camou

Photo Courtesy: SD County Sheriff's Dept.

East County News Service

April 30, 2020 (Otay) – A body was located shortly before noon yesterday on a rugged trail south of Otay Mountain, says Lt. Ricardo Lopez with the San Diego Sheriff’s department. This is the area where Sheriff's deputies, the Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit and other partner agencies had been looking for missing dirt biker Roberto Jose Manual Camou.

Camou, 48, went off-roading on a motorcycle on Saturday, April 25th. The last time Camou's family heard from him was around noon that day, when he sent them a photo of him standing next to his motorcycle.

Since then, the San Diego Sheriff's Department along with the San Diego Fire Department, U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR), California State Parks, California Office of Emergency Services (CAL OES) and other partner agencies have been working day and night trying to find Camou.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office provided positive identification of the body, according to Fox News, and cause of death. However Camou’s daughter, Katie Camou, posted on Facebook that “today we found my dad Bobby Camou’s body. Our whole family is heartbroken. We wanted to thank every single person who volunteered, assisted volunteers, or offered prayers or my dad. Your outpouring of support has been amazing.” She also asked friends to give the family “space and time to go through the grieving process.”

Lt. Lopez thanked searchers, the public and the press for their help, adding, “We are grateful to the 87 volunteers from the Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit and San Diego Mountain Rescue Team (SDMRT) for their efforts during this operation. SAR performs wilderness and urban rescues, as well as search for missing and at-risk persons.”