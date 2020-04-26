SEARCHERS LOOKING FOR DIRT BIKER BELIEVED MISSING IN OTAY MOUNTAINS

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

April 26, 2020 (Otay) – An intensive search is underway for Bobby Camou, who went on a solo ride on his dirt bike round 10 a.m. yesterday but did not return home. His daughter, Katie Camou posted on Facebook this morning, “We are fairly certain he went riding in the Otay Mountains near home. He had planned on being home around 4:30 p.m. and we last heard from him at 12:20 p.m. when he sent us a snap shot of himself taking a break, so not hearing from him is making us very scared.”

According to her post, his phone was pinged last night around 10:30 p.m. San Diego Sheriff and Border Patrol have been conducting searches during today’s high heat with dogs, all-terrain vehicles, drones and helicopters.

“We need hikers or any friends that have off-road vehicles/quads/ATVs/dirt bikes...etc..” she wrote, adding, “Please pray for us, for my dad. And if you think it’s ok to go out alone on hikes or “adventures”, THINK AGAIN and STAY HOME, STAY PUT! Remember, we are still in the middle of a pandemic, listen to authorities, stay home, social distance and wear masks. Don’t add to the problem. We are trying our best. Keep praying.”

Sign up for free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts at the top right side of our homepage to receive alerts via e-mail. You can also opt to receive our free weekly e-newsletter. Follow EastCountyAlert on Twitter for brief text alerts on your mobile phone. We recommend all of the above, since you can't know which of these comunications will work best in a major regional emergency. We thank our generous sponsor, Grossmont Healthcare District, for support of our alerts.