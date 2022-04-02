BODY FOUND IN WALMART PARKING LOT

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson, who contributed to this report.

April 2, 2022 (Santee) -- A body was found in the parking lot of the Santee Walmart yesterday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's media communications told ECM that the death appears to be a suicide, though an investigation continues.

No other details were provided by law enforcement.

ECM reporter Rebecca Jefferis Williamson visited the site, where Sheriff's personnel were focused on a white vehicle and questioning witnesses, including a UPS driver. Deputies at the scene declined to respond to questions.

The location is the same Walmart where a brush fire erupted in a nearby canyon one night earlier.