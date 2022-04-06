BOIL WATER ORDER ISSUED FOR POTRERO COUNTY PARK

Source: County of San Diego

April 6, 2022 (Potrero) - The County of San Diego, Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued a Boil Water Order for the Potrero County Park water system located at 25800 Potrero Park Drive, Potrero, CA 91963, effective immediately. The water system supplies water to 37 service connections including the office, ranger residence, 32 recreational vehicle spaces and 3 public restrooms with an average daily population of 100 persons.

The drinking water system has tested present for E.Coli bacteria. The presence of E.Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. Health effects can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. E.Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The Boil Water Order was issued to ensure all water used is free from bacterial contamination. The Boil Water Order will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

For more information on the Boil Water Order, please contact Jessica Geiszler, Department of Parks and Recreation, at (858) 255-9992.