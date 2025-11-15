"Bolder Than Most" rapist back in state hospital for alleged parole violation

East County News Service

Photo: Alvin Ray Quarles. (File photo courtesy of California Department of Corrections)

November 15, 2025 (Borrego Springs) — Alvin Ray Quarles, a sexually violent sex offender who had been temporarily placed in a Borrego Springs home, has been arrested on an alleged parole violation. In Superior Court on Friday, Quarles, 63, pleaded not guilty to the parole violation, which was not disclosed.

Quarles waived his right to have a hearing to contest the charge, however, and asked to be transferred back to Coalinga State Hospital, where he previously underwent treatment. He is slated to next appear in court on January 23 regarding the alleged violation.

Quarles pleaded guilty in 1989 to four counts of forcible rape for a series of sex assaults at knifepoint that began in 1985. In some cases, he broke into homes or motel rooms in San Diego communities and forced the victim’s husband or boyfriend to watch; authorities dubbed him the “bolder than most” rapist. He also pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary counts.

After serving 25 years in prison, Quarles was civilly committed to the Department of State Hospitals for treatment as a sexually violent predator. He later petitioned for conditional release into a residence with monitoring.

Amid outcry from communities and elected officials, several earlier attempts by the state to place Quarles in monitored homes in Jacumba and Campo fell through. Last year, a judge ordered him released as a transient; he was placed in the Borrego Springs site as a temporary measure while the state continued to seek a long-term residence.