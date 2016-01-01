Border 18 Fire burning south of Dulzura

Photo courtesy UC San Diego

East County News Service

Nov. 8, 2025 (San Diego County) -- CalFire is on scene at a fire being called Border 18 Fire. The fire was reported today at 2:10 p.m. 1/3 mile east of Marron Valley Truck Trail & Lupe Springs Spur Truck Trail, south of Dulzura.

The Border 18 Fire has been burning on federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and according to the Watch Duty App. At 3 p.m., it has burned up to 10 acres with a slow to moderate rate of spread and no containment.

Three additional tankers, including one large air tanker and two additional water tenders have been requested by incident command.