BORDER PATROL AGENT DIES IN CAMPO CRASH WHILE ON DUTY

May 16. 2022 (Campo) – A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Friday, May 13 of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash near Campo. The agent, a 40-year-old man assigned to the El Cajon station in the San Diego sector, was the sole occupant of the USBP vehicle.

Local emergency medical services responded, but the agent had succumbed to his serious injuries. The California Highway Patrol as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating the incident.



The agent had served with U.S. Border Patrol since June 2018.

He is survived by his wife, son, father, mother, brother and two sisters. To respect his family’s wishes, the agent’s name has not been released.



San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke expressed his condolences to family, classmates, friends, and co-workers.



“This Border Patrol agent died while performing his duty, protecting our great Nation, and keeping our communities safe. Our prayers go out to his family during this difficult time,” said Chief Heitke.