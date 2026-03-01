Borrego Art Institute hosting 20th anniversary Plein Air Invitational, Spring fundraiser

East County News Service

March 1, 2026 (Borrego Springs) -- The Borrego Art Institute is marking the 20th anniversary of its Annual Plein Air Invitational this month.

Featuring 16 nationally recognized artists and a series of public competitions, the month-long programming will culminate in the "Art for Everyone" spring fundraiser and auction on April 4.

The invitational begins Monday, March 2, and runs through Saturday, March 7. During the Plein Air Invitational, the BAI Gallery will offer extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Regular operating hours resume Sunday, March 8.

Participating artists will paint "en plein air" (outdoors) at various regional sites, including Coyote Canyon and central Borrego Springs. Completed works will be installed in the BAI Gallery daily and made available for public purchase.

The 2026 artist roster includes Geoff Allen, Marcia Ballowe, Mark Fehlman, Debra Huse, Peggy Immel, Chuck Kovacic, Paul Kratter, Margaret Larlham, Jason Li, Carolyn Lord, Jim McVicker, Lynn Mehta, Stock Schlueter, Jeff Sewell, Lisa Skelly and Toni Williams.

Scheduled public events are as follow:

Quick Draw Competition: 8:30 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 4 at Rams Hill. Artists must complete a work on-site within 90 minutes. Juried by Jeanne Plekon.

Awards Ceremony: 3 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at the BAI Gallery. Awards will be presented at 4:30 p.m., by juror Natasha Isenhour.

ArtWalk: 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 7.

The full exhibition will remain on display at the gallery through April 26.

On Saturday, April 4, the BAI will hold its annual spring fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. at Studio West. The "Art for Everyone" Open House is free to the community and serves as a primary benefit for the institute’s programming.

The event features a silent auction including works from various private collections. Additionally, the gallery will showcase 65 pieces created by local high school students. All proceeds from these specific sales will be paid directly to the student artists. The evening includes a live raffle, appetizers and wine service provided by Stay Classy Selections.