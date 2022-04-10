BORREGO ART INSTITUTE SEEKS ART FOR “CELEBRATING THE SUMMER” SHOW

By Miriam Raftery

April 10, 2022 (Borrego Springs) – The Borrego Art Institute will begin accepting artwork submissions April 30 for its “Celebrating the Summer Art Show” slated to run May 7 through October 2.

Art of all subject matter and mediums make this one of the more interesting shows, a press release from the Institute states. “We will start receiving art on April 30 and will be accepting new art all summer long.”

When bringing in art, please bring in during the hours of 10:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

There will be an entry fee for non-members of $15 per each submitted piece of art, limit of 3 piece per artist or consignor unless other arrangements are made. The gallery will accept art that has not been shown in the gallery before unless other arrangements are made.

Email gallery@borregoartinstitute.org for entry forms.

Summer hours for the Gallery in May will be Thursday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.borregoartinstitute.org.