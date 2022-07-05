BOUTIQUE AND VINTAGE SALE IN LAKESIDE AUGUST 4-6

July 5, 2022 (Lakeside) – The Lakeside Historical Society invites you to its boutique and vintage sale on August 4, 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.  The event will be held in the Olde Community Church/Lakeside Historical Museum at 9906 Maine Avenue in historic downtown Lakeside.

Items for sale include glassware, hats, dishes, jewelry, notions, vintage clothing, miscellaneous museum items and more.  The venue is air conditioned.

No donated items are needed, as the museum is clearing out extra items.  For more information, call (619) 561-1886.


