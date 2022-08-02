BREAKING: PADRES GET JUAN SOTO

UPDATE: Padres also trade Eric Hosmer to Red Sox, Luke Voit, MacKenzie Gore to Nationals as part of Soto deal

East County News Service

Photo by All-Pro Reels

August 2, 2022 (San Diego) - In a shocking, blockbuster deal, the Padres have traded for All-Star Juan Soto and Josh Bell of the Nationals, a source tells MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi.

In return, the Nationals will get C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.

Soto hit .301/.432/.550 over his first four seasons and is one of the league's top young hitters.