BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS: ADOLESCENT REFLECTIONS

By Kathy Carpenter

July 14, 2022 (La Mesa) - Who says boys can't be drama queens or their male counterparts? Lamplighter's presents Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon and directed by Dennis Floyd. It’s an emotional rollercoaster filled with laughter and tears.

Most of Neil Simon's work is semi-autobiographical, as is Brighton Beach Memoirs, the first in the Eugene Morris Jerome trilogy. Eugene Morris Jerome is as over-the-top as they come. Daniel Savala showcases his talent with enthusiasm and gusto.

This play is followed by Biloxi Blues and Broadway Bound. All are infused with Simon's wonderful Jewish humor.

Brighton Beach is all about a family during the Depression. Basically, two families are forced to live together: Eugene, his mom and dad and brother along with his aunt and her two daughters in the section of Brooklyn, New York known as Brighton Beach. In the first act, three problems come together in one evening, making things a little tense. In act 2, the feelings come out as things are worked out between everyone. Family is family.

So much of the play is what may be happening in your life or the life of someone you know today. Based on today's economy, there are a lot of blended families living together in overcrowded spaces, which can be trying at the best of times, hopefully with everything working out for the best in the end. Much of the show is relatable these days one way or another. The themes bring to surface so many emotions, capturing out hearts and taking them for a spin.

The cast of seven, as Eugene might say, knocked it out of the park. Daniel Savala played Eugene the lead, his animation and timing setting the pace. Heather Deerfield has such a talent as Kate, his mom. I saw her playing Hercule Poirot several weeks ago; the roles couldn't be more different but she was spot on with both. Jeremy David Schaeg plays the father, perhaps the smallest role, but someone to root for--the man of the house looked upon to solve all problems, even though he had his own. Cody Dupree played Staley, Eugene's older brother. He brought his own fan club, performing to the audience. Faye Kanevssky played Blanche, Kate's sister, incredible in her own right. Then we have the cousins, Camdyn Meeham as Nora and Ava Smithmier, both fitting perfectly into the cast dynamics.

The stage welcomes you into the Jerome family in set that includes their dining area, living room, and split upstairs bedroom. This show really makes good use of the stage and in front of the stage are a porch and outdoor area for Eugene to throw his baseball. We become a part of the family enjoying the memories of Eugene, but the play tugs at a piece of us as if yes, this is my story.

Brighton Beach Memoirs

Lamplighters Theatre

July 8 - July 31, 2022 Severin Drive in La Mesa

